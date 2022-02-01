 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Developing: Weather-related closures for the Decatur area

Here is a developing list of closures and cancellations for the Decatur area. Have one to add? Email us at DECNews@lee.net

SCHOOLS

  • Argenta-Oreana schools will be closed both Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 2 and 3. 
  • Cerro Gordo schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 2 and 3. 
  • Decatur Public Schools will have an e-learning day on Wednesday, Feb. 2. 
  • Hillside Bethel Christian School and Preschool is closed on Wednesday, Feb. 2. Wednesday church services are also canceled.
  • Lake Land College has announced that all of its locations will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 2.
  • The Lutheran School Association is closed on Wednesday, Feb. 2. 
  • Maroa-Forsyth schools have called e-learning days for Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 2 and 3.
  • Millikin University's campus is closed Wednesday, Feb. 2.
  • Mount Zion schools will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 2. 
  • Richland Community College's Decatur, Clinton and Decatur Public Library campuses will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 2. Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center will operate as usual. 
  • St. Teresa High School and the Catholic elementary schools are closed on Wednesday, Feb. 2. 

GOVERNMENT AND RECREATION

  • The Decatur Public Library will close on Wednesday, Feb. 2. 
  • The Hieronymus Mueller Museum will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
  • All Macon County office buildings will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.
  • Oreana: Garbage pickup is cancelled for Wednesday and residents are asked to not put their cans at the curb. Rescheduled pickup will be announced. 

ROADS

  • The city of Decatur has issued a winter no-parking declaration, set to take effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The declaration means restrictions will be enforced on streets with posted red and white signs that read “Winter No-Parking, when Snow or Ice is on Street, Tow Away Zone.”

OTHER

  • Macon County Health Department will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 2 and Thursday, Feb. 3. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics scheduled for Wednesday, Feb 2, and Thursday, Feb. 3, have been rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 9.

  • Decatur Area Arts Council will be closed on Wednesday Feb. 2, due to the weather (and possibly Thurs., Feb. 3 depending on conditions). Contact Jerry Johnson at 217-412-4735. 

  • St. Paul's Lutheran Church offices will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 2 and Wednesday evening activities are canceled.

  • Memorial Heart Care Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation at Decatur Memorial Hospital has been canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 2, and Thursday, Feb. 3. For more information, call 217-876-2480.

The biggest winter storm so far this season is on its way. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know to prepare for the freezing rain and snow.
