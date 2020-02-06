DeWitt County program that gives rides to seniors and disabled residents in need of volunteers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"They just need to know that this could be their mom, their dad," needing theses services, Jiles said of the community.

Dwindling volunteer numbers have resulted in busier schedules for the four active drivers, as well as limiting places where people can be taken. For example, the program no longer takes people to get haircuts, placing a higher priority on critical trips, like doctors appointments.

A setback in 2017 happened when the Clinton Walmart closed, eliminating a primary pharmacy in the community, Jiles said.

"It's been tough, these transitions," she said, "If it could get to where it used to be, we would do 20 to 30 people a month. Now it's down to like 9 to 10 because we're just trying to transport just the doctors appointments, eye appointments, things that are essential."

Lucretia Crawford, 71, has volunteered with the program since retiring in 2011. She's one of the four volunteers that have been pulling extra weight as the numbers have decreased. She and her husband began volunteering when the program was at Dove.