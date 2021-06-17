Did you feel that? Some report shake from Indiana quake

LINCOLN — An earthquake in western Indiana Thursday could be felt in Central Illinois.

The 3.8 magnitude quake was reported at 2:18 pm about 2 miles northeast of Montezuma, north of Terre Haute.

On the United States Geological Survey's "Did You Feel It?" site, people as far away as Clinton, Effingham, Bloomington-Normal and Chenoa reported the ground shaking.

It also was felt in Chicago and Indianapolis.

Earthquakes occur in Illinois about once every year, according to the Illinois State Geological Survey.

