Did you feel that? Some report shake from Indiana quake

LINCOLN — An earthquake in western Indiana Thursday could be felt in Central Illinois

The 3.8 magnitude quake was reported at 2:18 pm about 2 miles northeast of Montezuma, north of Terre Haute. 

On the United States Geological Survey's "Did You Feel It?" site, people as far away as Clinton, Effingham, Bloomington-Normal and Chenoa reported the ground shaking.

It also was felt in Chicago and Indianapolis. 

Earthquakes occur in Illinois about once every year, according to the Illinois State Geological Survey.

