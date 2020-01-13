Did you get a text from an unknown number? It might be a presidential candidate

The texts are "very micro-targeted," said Joyce, enabled by software programs that can generate a cell phone list based off specific demographic characteristics or interests.

Souweine, who co-founded the texting platform GetThru after leaving the Sanders campaign, says that "cold texting" _ sending texts to people who have yet to connect with the campaign _ is also on the rise. It's "probably the biggest shift at the macro level ... over the last couple years and into now," he said.

Before 2016, no one in politics was using texting to connect with voters in this way. Campaigns in 2012 and 2014 sent out mass messages to supporters' cell phones, like the one announcing then Barack Obama's vice presidential pick in 2008.

But the kind of targeted messaging that campaigns and outside groups are doing now is a different animal, enabling people working with the campaign to engage in an actual back-and-forth with the recipient. The response, political operatives say, has been eye-opening.

For Souweine, the "Eureka moment," as he put it, came when Sanders' digital director asked if they could "send a text message to everyone in the states surrounding Iowa and get them to come knock on doors," ahead of the 2016 Iowa caucuses.