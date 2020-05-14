Disgraced former Gov. Rod Blagojevich signs podcast deal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Just in time for the next month of Illinois’ stay at home order, disgraced former Gov. Rod Blagojevich is getting a new platform.

Blagojevich, who exited federal prison earlier this year with the wave of a White House clemency wand and declared himself a Trumpocrat, will launch “The Lightning Rod” politics podcast on WLS-890 AM next Wednesday. That’s the same day the Illinois General Assembly reconvenes in Springfield after a pandemic hiatus.

The former governor’s forthcoming podcast was announced in a news release from WLS parent company Cumulus Media and Marv Nyren, Vice President/Market Manager of Cumulus Chicago.

“It will be messy, it will be raw and it will be Rod as you have never heard him before,” Nyren said.

In a prepared statement, Blagojevich also said: “After a long exile, I made it home. It’s a brand new day. I’m finally free and fired up to speak my mind, provide insights from the inside, and share what I’ve learned from the school of hard knocks.”