'Disgusted' Northwestern University president condemns anti-police protesters who burned banner outside his house, vandalized campus

Evanston Mayor Steve Hagerty released a statement Tuesday saying he supports the right for people to protest but also strongly condemned demonstrators who deface or destroy property.

The group NU Community Not Cops rejected Schapiro's message and instead demanded he step down, saying he's failed to engage with students about the problem of racial injustice behind the protests.

LaTesha Harris, a recent NU alumna involved in the group, said Schapiro's response seeks to de-legitimize the concerns of Black students and shows a lack of empathy.

"It's really disheartening to see that Northwestern only is responding to our campaign now because we're acting 'destructive,'" said Harris, 22. "Morty has been silent on this matter for so long. We were shocked to receive that email yesterday," which she described as vitriolic.

Harris said NUCNC has held marches, protests, sit-ins and other events since its founding in June that did not involve property damage. After months of feeling ignored, members of the group spontaneously expressed themselves with graffiti and vandalism, though that was not planned. Before every action, the group instructs members not to interact with police or harm others, she said.