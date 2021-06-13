Dispute between Springfield Clinic, Blue Cross could disrupt care for 100,000 patients

About 100,000 Springfield Clinic patients in central Illinois would face higher out-of-pocket costs if they continued to use clinic doctors in August and beyond unless the clinic and the state's largest insurance company can resolve a contractual dispute.

The private, multispecialty clinic notified patients insured by Blue Cross and Blue Shield commercial plans this week that the clinic is scheduled to change from an "in-network" to an "out-of-network" provider on Aug. 19 for the clinic's Ambulatory Surgery and Endoscopy Center in Springfield, and on Nov. 17 for all clinic locations.

Clinic officials said they also sent letters in May to about 10,000 patients in a plan called Blue Cross Blue Choice about a potential July 1 change to out-of-network status. Springfield Clinic and Blue Cross officials disagree on whether network status for this group of patients would, in fact, change July 1.

There's no disagreement, however, on the potential August and November dates for when the clinic would change to out-of-network status for the larger group of patients.

Officials at Chicago-based Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois and at Springfield Clinic said Friday they are attempting to resolve the dispute before what could become a major disruption in care in the region occurs.

Without a resolution, many Springfield Clinic patients would have to choose between paying drastically higher co-pays, deductibles and other costs for using an out-of-network provider or potentially switching to new doctors for in-network coverage, if that option is available.

"Blue Cross Blue Shield has terminated Springfield Clinic as an in-network provider for its existing plans without providing advanced notice of the decision," a statement from Springfield Clinic said this week.

Salma Khaleq, Blue Cross' vice president of provider strategy and partnerships, said conversations with Springfield Clinic over the continuation of its Blue Cross Blue Choice contract resulted in clinic officials taking the unusual step of voiding that contract. The Blue Choice plan is an option for state of Illinois employees and some other employer groups in the area.

In hopes of restarting negotiations with the clinic over the Blue Choice contract, Blue Cross terminated its other Blue Cross network agreements with the clinic to promote a "broader discussion" with the clinic about value and quality in contracts, Khaleq said. Blue Cross then notified the clinic of the August and November termination dates, she said.

Blue Cross wants to resolve the dispute and reinstate all the agreements with Springfield Clinic as soon as possible, so patients can keep their longtime doctors, Khaleq said.

Neither Khaleq nor clinic officials would give details about the disagreement involving the Blue Choice contract.

Officials at the for-profit clinic wouldn't say what percentage of their patients are insured through Blue Cross-administered plans. Blue Cross and Blue Shield is a major player in the health-insurance market in Springfield and statewide.

Springfield Clinic has satellite offices and other facilities in Springfield and locations, which include Jacksonville, Carlinville, Decatur, Effingham, Hillsboro, Lincoln, Litchfield, Macomb and Taylorville.

The clinic has set up a call center that can be reached at (217) 391-7086 and answer questions from patients about the situation. Information also is available on the clinic's website, springfieldclinic.com.

Springfield Clinic's potential shift from in-network to out-of-network status would affect more than just patients insured through plans administered by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois.

Because Illinois' Blue Cross organization negotiates on behalf of Blue Cross providers nationwide, central Illinois patients with Blue Cross coverage from other states also could see the clinic's status shift to out-of-network.

The dispute doesn't affect Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois Medicaid managed-care coverage for Springfield Clinic patients, according to the clinic.

Blue Cross' Medicare Advantage and Medicare-Medicaid Alignment Initiative (MMAI) plans, also are not impacted, according to Khaleq.

The clinic says on its website that patients in the middle of treatment for a health issue can contact Blue Cross for a temporary in-network coverage extension.

Blue Cross says members can call the number on their member identification card with questions about their coverage, including any continuity-of-care questions.

Springfield resident Mike Shipman, 45, said he pays extra to have Blue Cross' preferred-provider organization coverage through his employer. The coverage allows him and his family access to a broad array of doctors locally and across the country who are considered in-network.

Learning this week that he and his family might have to pay even more to retain their Springfield Clinic doctors was upsetting, he said. Shipman said his family's total annual deductible could more than triple, rising to $5,600 from $1,600 currently.

"I would have to go out and find new doctors," he said.

Shipman, an AT&T marketing support specialist, said he blames both Springfield Clinic and Blue Cross for the anxiety that he and other Blue Cross customers are feeling.

"It just irritates me that both sides are bickering over what to them is pennies on the dollar," he said. "They're putting people's lives in danger."

Shipman said the dispute makes a single-payer, "Medicare-for-All" option being proposed by some lawmakers in Congress more attractive because it would eliminate most insurance companies and make insurance coverage simpler.

Drew Davis, a private health-care benefits consultant at Davis Financial Group in Springfield, said there have been situations in the past in which local medical providers and major insurers have been able to reach "a mutually beneficial agreement" in contract disputes that threatened to disrupt care.

"I certainly trust that all parties will reach an agreement and not upset 100,000 potential patients," he said.

