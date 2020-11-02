Donald Trump made this many campaign stops over the last 3 weeks. Joe Biden made this many.

It’s a difference both candidates regularly draw attention to on the trail as Biden seeks to portray himself as a president who would handle the pandemic responsibly while Trump urges the country to reopen even as the nation has endured record numbers of COVID-19 cases in recent days.

On a blistery cold and snowy morning Sunday, Trump drew thousands to a park in Macomb County, Michigan — a key county in suburban Detroit filled with white, blue-collar workers that the president won four years ago on his way to a narrow victory in the state. Throughout the rally, Trump repeatedly noted how windy and cold the conditions were as the hearty crowd cheered.

“This is a hell of a day. You sure must love Trump. It’s packed,” the president said. “Do you see the other side? They have no spirit. They have no enthusiasm. They have no nothing.”

Trump, who often mocks Biden for running a campaign from his basement, repeatedly has said that Biden and former President Barack Obama can’t attract big crowds, as if they were trying to do so. The president recently said Obama was “drawing flies.”