Double lung transplants at Illinois hospital are allowing seriously ill patients to survive COVID-19′s ‘bomb blast’

“Every day we get four to six phone calls at a minimum,” Bharat said.

The requests can be disheartening because often they come from people who are too sick for the surgery. The hospital also has its own capacity limits for how many people can be accommodated.

But with at least three more patients accepted for surgery, Bharat is hopeful that the hospital has honed a procedure that can offer a last chance for otherwise terminal patients.

The patients have come from as close as Indiana and as far as Texas and Washington, D.C. They must temporarily relocate to Chicago for about a year after the surgery in order to be near the hospital for recovery and extensive rehab that includes building muscle and mastering walking and even more strenuous activity again.

A number of the patients have rented small apartments, and are staying connected with family and friends back home through video chats.

One of those patients is Wegg, who is from suburban Indianapolis, but was taken to Northwestern after she was approved for the surgery.

“I feel so lucky,” Wegg said from her hospital bed, growing emotional.