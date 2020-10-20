Downstate judges face off for 5th District Supreme Court seat

Overstreet, a Mount Vernon native, earned his law degree from the University of Tennessee College of Law in 1991. He has worked in small, private firms in southern Illinois and Knoxville, Tennessee until being appointed to the 2nd Judicial Circuit Court in 2007 by Karmeier, who Overstreet describes as his role model.

He was elected to the circuit court in 2008, appointed to the appellate court in 2017, and won election to the appellate court in 2018.

In an interview, Overstreet said identifying as a “constitutional conservative” means he believes in judicial restraint, and not inserting his own personal or political preferences into a decision.

“I do my best to go where I find that the law leads me,” Overstreet said. “I’m not running for Congress. I'm not running for the Legislature, so my policy preferences have no bearing on my decisions as a judge. And that's what I mean by constitutional conservative.”

Though she is running as a Democrat, Cates said she dislikes that label.

When people ask her if she is a Democrat or Republican, she responds, “I don’t know,” Cates said.