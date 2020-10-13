Dozens of lives have been lost at dams on Illinois waterways. Now efforts are underway to remove them for safety and the good of the environment.

If permits are obtained this year, officials hope to get the work done before the end of the year. If the permits are not secured in time, the work would probably take place next year.

Once the 110-foot-long dam is removed, natural river rocks will be added near the banks to create “riffles” and help oxygenate the water. Native plantings will be added to the riverbanks next spring. A new canoe and kayak launch will be built downstream of the existing launch, which will be removed.

Andrew Hawkins, director of planning and development for the Forest Preserve District of Will County, said the project will help improve water quality and aquatic life along the river, and will make the river safer for paddlers who will no longer have to get out to portage around a dam. Water levels are predicted to be 2 to 4 feet deep.

While there have been objections in the past to the dam’s removal, Hawkins said that seems to be changing.

“Now people seem to recognize the environmental health and safety benefits of removing the dam,” he said.