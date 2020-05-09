Dozens rally in Rockford to reopen Illinois

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ROCKFORD -- A vocal crowd of about 100 people gathered Saturday to demand that businesses shuttered by Gov. J.B. Pritzker's stay-at-home order be allowed to reopen.

The group contended that Pritzker is using his executive authority to arbitrarily decide which businesses are essential during the COVID-19 pandemic while at the same time crushing so-called non-essential small businesses that people spent their lives building.

"The purpose is to just draw attention to the fact that small businesses in particular and individuals as well are hurting financially and spiritually," said rally organizer Jane Little, 56, of Loves Park. "Our churches are closed. Our businesses are closed, and it's time to get things back rolling."

Little and her husband own and operate retail stores in Rockford and Sterling that she said had been closed for three weeks because of the governor's executive order but have since reopened for curbside service.

"We're hurting and it's interesting that government officials never really suffer in these kinds of situations," Little said. "They continue to collect their paychecks while the rest of us scrape by and get handouts from the government, which is not what we want. We want to provide for our families."