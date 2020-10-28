Dr. Ngozi Ezike’s emotional moment shows health care workers feel COVID-19 fatigue too. ‘We feel trapped in many ways.’

Dr. Seth Trueger is tired of the pandemic.

He misses his regular breakfast restaurant, which he now passes without stopping because of the risk of eating indoors. He misses his beard, which is now shaved because he wears masks every day. And he misses the old version of his job, when he didn’t have to calculate the risk of possible death with every action.

Trueger is an emergency room doctor at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, where he has been on the front lines of COVID-19 since it was declared a pandemic in March.

Fatigue caused by restrictions and hardships of COVID-19 are such a concern that experts are warning Chicagoans to be on guard for a grim winter.

At an Oct. 23 news conference, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike became emotional while talking about the nearly 10,000 lives lost in Illinois — “People who started with us in 2020 and who won’t be with us at the Thanksgiving table.”

Ezike paused and turned away from the camera as she wiped her tears and took some time to compose herself. She said she understands the emotional toll and knows how hard it is for everyone.