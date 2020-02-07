Duckworth: Impeachment was 'deeply flawed process,' divided nation

ROCKFORD -- The impeachment of President Donald Trump further divided an already divided nation, and it wasn't even a real trial, said U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois, as she visited Rockford on Friday just days after the president's acquittal.

"It was a deeply flawed process," said Duckworth, one of 47 Democratic senators who cast guilty votes in Trump's impeachment trial. "I've actually been on a jury trial. And this was not a real trial. ... To not be able to subpoena witnesses and documents after new things came to light that were not apparent during the House investigation was a real detriment.

"I looked at what evidence was presented. It was clear that the president had done something wrong. ... That said, I'm glad it's over. We need to work on issues for the country and move forward."

She made the remarks to reporters following a ceremony at Rockford University where Duckworth, a 51-year-old former U.S. Army helicopter pilot and Purple Heart recipient, was presented with the Jane Addams Medal for Distinguished Service, the school's highest public recognition.

Duckworth is the 38th woman to receive the awards, named after the school's Nobel Prize-winning graduate and bestowed upon women who have taken stands in their lives that required critical thinking and courageous action.