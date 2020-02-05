Durbin: 'America has weathered greater storms than this impeachment'

Said Durbin: “As divided as our nation may be and as divided as this Senate may be we should remember America has weathered greater storms than this impeachment and our current political standoff.”

Duckworth in a statement said Trump's "defense counsel relied on long-debunked conspiracy theories."

“Despite the clear and conclusive case that the President is guilty, I believe the American people—and the Senators serving as jurors in the case—deserved a more full and fair trial that included witnesses and evidence, and I’m disappointed we didn’t get that," she said. "The sad truth is, the information from these witnesses will eventually come out and then the country will come to understand just how meaningless and inappropriate today’s acquittal is.

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, said the the acquittal means "it's time to move on."

"We need to learn from this and stop these partisan fights that get in the way of solving issues critical to this country. There's a long list of issues that need our attention. It’s time to work together to lower health care costs, fix our crumbling infrastructure, address the opioid crisis, invest in workforce training, find innovative solutions to student debt, and other issues that directly impact the lives of the people we serve," he said.