Durbin: 'America has weathered greater storms than this impeachment'

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., on Wednesday said the move to acquit President Donald Trump on charges he abused his power indicates the majority of the Senate "believes this president is above the law."
Durbin and U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., both voted guilty in the historic vote.
Durbin, who is the Senate Democratic deputy leader, before the vote urged lawmakers to consider what acquittal meant.
“We will also have found for the first time in our history that an impeachment proceeding in the Senate can be conducted without any direct witnesses or evidence presented on either side of the case and that a president facing impeachment can ignore subpoenas to produce documents or witnesses to Congress," he said on the floor.
Durbin also entered into the Congressional record a letter signed by about 290 constitutional law professors and scholars about how abuses of power and non-criminal acts are impeachable.
Said Durbin: “As divided as our nation may be and as divided as this Senate may be we should remember America has weathered greater storms than this impeachment and our current political standoff.”
Duckworth in a statement said Trump's "defense counsel relied on long-debunked conspiracy theories."
“Despite the clear and conclusive case that the President is guilty, I believe the American people—and the Senators serving as jurors in the case—deserved a more full and fair trial that included witnesses and evidence, and I’m disappointed we didn’t get that," she said. "The sad truth is, the information from these witnesses will eventually come out and then the country will come to understand just how meaningless and inappropriate today’s acquittal is.
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, said the the acquittal means "it's time to move on."
"We need to learn from this and stop these partisan fights that get in the way of solving issues critical to this country. There's a long list of issues that need our attention. It’s time to work together to lower health care costs, fix our crumbling infrastructure, address the opioid crisis, invest in workforce training, find innovative solutions to student debt, and other issues that directly impact the lives of the people we serve," he said.
Democrat Gov. J.B. Pritzker in a statement said the "Republican Party now has confirmed it is captive to a political ideology that denies the truth and refuses to hear the witnesses that legal and moral precedent demand — and that the vast majority of Americans hoped to hear from."
"Here is the undeniable truth: President Trump used our tax dollars to help his reelection campaign by refusing to give an ally needed aid until they helped his political operation," Pritzker said.
Said U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria: “I applaud the Senate for acting swiftly to acquit President Trump on the weakest and most partisan impeachment charges in our nation’s history. As I’ve said throughout this process, impeachment is the nuclear option, reserved for the most treasonous activity, and House Democrats failed to present evidence that supported the high threshold and requirements needed for removal."