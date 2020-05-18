Durbin defends Pritzker, says more federal COVID-19 funds needed

Still, Durbin hoped that a compromise could be found, noting how the crisis is ongoing and that state and local governments have been especially hit hard.

"I don't believe what passed the House yesterday is likely to pass in its entirety," Durbin said. "I never believed that. What McConnell once proposed didn't pass in its entirety. But let's not give up on compromising and bargaining to get the best deal we can for America."

Durbin also defended Gov. JB Pritzker's cautious approach to reopening the state's economy. He said past pandemics have shown the dangers of opening too soon and that he believed Pritzker to be on the right track by focusing on regional metrics to determine when things can reopen.

"This is a smart and thoughtful way to approach it," Durbin said. "I don't know when or how this will end. I hope it ends soon, but I hope it ends with fewer people dying because we're doing our best to protect one another."

Though public polling indicates widespread support for Illinois' stay-at-home order, a few demonstrations have been held in front of the Illinois Capitol protesting the order.

One such rally drew about 800 people Saturday afternoon, just blocks away from where Durbin spoke.