Durbin, Duckworth: Coronavirus case in Illinois being closely monitored by federal, state health officials

“Despite the risk to Americans remaining low, the CDC expected that the novel coronavirus could spread from one person to another in this country, as it has in other countries. Federal and state officials have been closely monitoring those who have come in contact with all confirmed cases in the United States, and have now confirmed another case in Illinois. As with the first case, we are thankful to our local medical personnel for identifying this case quickly, swiftly acting to limit exposure, and providing immediate care. We continue to be in the earliest stages of measuring the impact of coronavirus, but we—as well as our public health agencies—are taking it very seriously. We will remain in close contact with them as they work to address this situation.”