Durbin, Duckworth: Coronavirus case in Illinois being closely monitored by federal, state health officials

WASHINGTON — Illinois U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth on Thursday released a joint statement after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the second case of novel coronavirus in Illinois, the sixth confirmed case in the United States:
“Despite the risk to Americans remaining low, the CDC expected that the novel coronavirus could spread from one person to another in this country, as it has in other countries. Federal and state officials have been closely monitoring those who have come in contact with all confirmed cases in the United States, and have now confirmed another case in Illinois. As with the first case, we are thankful to our local medical personnel for identifying this case quickly, swiftly acting to limit exposure, and providing immediate care. We continue to be in the earliest stages of measuring the impact of coronavirus, but we—as well as our public health agencies—are taking it very seriously. We will remain in close contact with them as they work to address this situation.”
Durbin and Duckworth received an update on the novel coronavirus outbreak from CDC Principal Deputy Director Dr. Anne Schuchat.
On Tuesday, they joined Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and 28 of their Democratic Senate colleagues in sending a letter to Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar requesting updates on the administration’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.
First U.S. case of person-to-person spread of coronavirus reported in Chicago
CHICAGO — The first case of the coronavirus spreading from one person to another in the U.S. was reported in Chicago on Thursday, the spouse of a woman who caught the disease while in China.
It’s the second case that’s been confirmed in Illinois, and the sixth case in the U.S., since the respiratory virus first started to spread in Wuhan, China.
A Chicago woman who returned from caring for her sick father in China earlier this month was the first local person diagnosed with the illness, as reported by health officials Friday. The woman, who is in her 60s, traveled to Wuhan, China, in late December and returned to Chicago on Jan. 13. Her spouse, who had not traveled to China, is the second Illinois case and first instance of person-to-person spread in the U.S., the Illinois Department of Public Health said.
There have been more than 6,000 cases confirmed worldwide, mostly in China, and 132 deaths from the illness in China, according to the World Health Organization.
On Wednesday, the U.S. government evacuated 195 Americans from Wuhan. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also advised Americans to avoid all nonessential travel to China.
Symptoms of the virus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath. It’s believed symptoms appear anywhere from two to 14 days after exposure. The CDC has said it’s still unclear how easily the virus spreads from person to person.
US reports 1st case of person-to-person spread of new virus
NEW YORK — Health officials Thursday reported the first U.S. case of person-to-person spread of the new virus from China.
The man is married to the Chicago woman who got sick from the virus after she returned from a trip to Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak. There have been cases reported of the infectious virus spreading to others in a household or workplace in China and elsewhere.
The new case is the sixth reported in the United States. The other five were travelers who developed the illness after returning to the U.S. from China. The latest patient had not been in China.
The Chicago woman returned from central China on Jan. 13, then last week went to a hospital with symptoms and was diagnosed with the viral illness. She and her husband, both in their 60s, are hospitalized.
Experts have said they expected additional cases, and that at least some limited spread of the disease in the United States was likely. Health officials think the new virus spreads mainly from droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how the flu spreads.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Illinois health officials said that health workers and people who have been in contact with the latest patient are being monitored for symptoms.
“We anticipated this,” said Dr. William Schaffner, a Vanderbilt University infectious diseases expert. “The kind of contact that you have in a household is very close and very prolonged. That’s the kind of circumstance where we would anticipate a virus such as this could be transmitted."
The virus can cause fever, coughing, wheezing and pneumonia. It is a member of the coronavirus family that's a close cousin to the SARS and MERS viruses that have caused outbreaks in the past. The new virus has sickened thousands, mostly in China, and killed about 170.
An international outbreak caused by the virus first emerged last month in China. Doctors there began seeing the new virus in people who got sick after spending time at a wholesale food market in Wuhan. Officials said the virus probably initially spread from animals to people, as did SARS and MERS.
The other U.S. cases are in Arizona, Southern California and Washington state.
