 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Durbin on FDA vaccine approval: 'We can finally see a path out of pandemic hell'
0 comments
top story

Durbin on FDA vaccine approval: 'We can finally see a path out of pandemic hell'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
The Latest: FDA head expects vaccine emergency use soon

A medical professional warms her hands against the cold between drive-thru COVID-19 tests at Lovelace Hospital in Albuquerque, N.M., Wednesday morning, Dec. 2, 2020. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

 Adolphe Pierre-Louis

This story will be updated with more reaction to the COVID vaccine getting FDA approval. 

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., on Friday night said the Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine means "we can finally see a path out of pandemic hell."

“I trust our medical and public health leaders who were committed to prioritizing the safety and effectiveness of this vaccine. We should be ready to roll up our sleeves, help is now on the way," he said. 

The U.S. gave the final go-ahead Friday to the nation’s first COVID-19 vaccine, marking what could be the beginning of the end of an outbreak that has killed nearly 300,000 Americans.

Shots for health workers and nursing home residents are expected to begin in the coming days after the Food and Drug Administration authorized an emergency rollout of what promises to be a strongly protective vaccine from Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech. 

FDA greenlights first COVID-19 vaccine, launching bid to defeat coronavirus pandemic

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Watch now: Illinois surpasses 14,000 COVID-19 deaths less than a week after hitting 13,000 mark

Every day is 9/11 as virus death toll tops 3,000 daily. Get the latest on a vaccine and more.

Initial doses are scarce and rationed as the U.S. joins Britain and several other countries in scrambling to vaccinate as many people as possible ahead of a long, grim winter. It will take months of work to tamp down the coronavirus that has surged to catastrophic levels in recent weeks and already claimed 1.5 million lives globally.

“Even though we are all relieved that vaccine doses are on the way, it will take time for enough Americans to be vaccinated in order to halt the spread of COVID-19. Until that time comes, it’s absolutely critical for us to continue adhering to public health guidance like mask wearing, staying at home as much as possible, and social distancing. It will save lives and bring an end to one of the most trying times in our nation’s history," Durbin said. 

Deerfield-based Walgreens anticipates getting its first doses Dec. 21, and plans to inoculate nursing home residents and workers at more than 30,000 long-term care facilities nationwide. CVS Health and Walmart are making plans to administer the shot in nursing homes and assisted living facilities as well.

The 24 most unique town names in Illinois

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Gov. J.B. Pritzker COVID press conference on Thursday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News