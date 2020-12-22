Durbin says Illinois shouldn’t count on Washington for future pandemic aid to deal with state’s budget deficit

The governor has laid out $711 million in cuts but says that is only a first step and that legislators will have to do more. The state also has borrowed $3 billion under a loan program run by the Federal Reserve, which must be paid back in three years. Pritzker had expected to use direct federal relief dollars to pay back the loan, funding Durbin says he pushed for.

“I was hoping for and insisting on money for states like Illinois and for local units of government like Cook County and Chicago. There was resistance on the other side of the table. They were not accepting,” Durbin said.

“We are not rewarding mismanagement. We’re trying to find a formula that is fair across the board, and we certainly are not solving the pension problems of states. That is not our responsibility and that is not an undertaking which I endorse,” he said.

Illinois’ public employee pensions have the nation’s highest unfunded liability totaling $141 billion — up nearly $4 billion from last year.

“I believe that President(-elect) Joe Biden sees that differently (than Republicans), that it’s going to be a priority for him. And we’re ready for that fight if that’s what it takes to provide this money,” he said.