Durbin: Trump budget cuts funds for upgrades to Peoria Air National Guard planes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The 182nd received its current C-130H3s in 2005, and many, including then-U.S. Rep. Ray LaHood, credited the replacement of their older "E" models with the then newer H3 models as one of the reasons the wing survived a round of base closings that year. The H3 version of the venerable Hercules is among the oldest in the Air Force, having been built in the early to mid-1990s.

According to U.S. Air Force specifications, the J models can fly faster and at a higher altitude. Additionally, the planes come with more advanced radar, which allows pilots to fly in all weather. Improved avionics -- the computers that assist in flying the plane -- also are incorporated into the newer models. All that is vital for the 182nd which has seen air crews and at least one of its seven planes almost always on deployment status.

Some pilots have deployed to both Iraq and Afghanistan almost a dozen times since the Global War on Terror began in 2001.

The 182nd went to war with the C-130, taking some 300 members in 2003 to support the Iraq invasion. The planes have also been vital in disaster relief, helping Iran in 2003 after a massive earthquake and more recently in Texas, Florida and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The wing has consistently earned top honors when competing with other Guard and active duty C-130 units.