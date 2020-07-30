Durkin calls on Madigan to resign immediately

Madigan has not been charged with anything and he has said he did nothing wrong. He also said his office is cooperating with federal investigators in their ongoing probe into ComEd.

Commonwealth Edison was charged with one count of bribery by federal authorities earlier this month. The charge will be dropped after three years if ComEd continues to cooperate with authorities into their investigation of political corruption in the state.

Prosecutors said ComEd gave jobs and contracts to Madigan associates in order to curry favor with the Speaker who wields substantial power over what legislation is considered in the House and eventually approved. The utility said legislation passed between 2011 and 2019 provided more than $150 million of benefit to the company.

ComEd agreed to pay a $200 million fine, the largest ever assessed in the northern district of Illinois. It has agreed the money will not come from ratepayers.