East St. Louis politician who owes state $149,560 in fines wants election ban lifted

EAST ST. LOUIS -- East St. Louis Township Supervisor Alvin Parks, who is barred from running for office due to campaign finance violations, is hoping to strike a deal with the state that could get his name on the ballot for an upcoming election.

Parks is set to appear before the Illinois State Board of Elections next month in hopes of reaching a settlement, according to Matt Dietrich, the state board's public information officer.

The former East St. Louis mayor and city manager is banned from appearing on ballots because he owes more than $149,000 in fines from repeated failures to file campaign contributions reports, Dietrich said. To date, Parks has paid the state more than $60,000, Dietrich said.

Parks did not respond to requests for comment and hasn't commented on the fines in the past.

State law prohibits candidates who owe fines to be certified for an election, meaning Parks cannot appear on the ballot, even if he files for office.

State law requires political committees or politicians to file reports every time a contribution of more than $1,000 is made. Parks stopped filing the campaign contribution reports in 2011 and was fined $5,000 for each failure. He was fined again in August for failure to report, according to state board meeting minutes.