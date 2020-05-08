Economic fallout from no Illinois State Fair will be widespread

That being the case, Lust said club members have already been asking what they can to do make up the donations if the fair does not happen this year.

"It was striking to me, actually, to see how quickly we moved on to what do we do if," Lust said.

The inside of the fairgrounds isn't the only place where charities are involved. The Springfield Sunrise Rotary Club operates a parking lot on Peoria Road off of the southeast corner of the fairgrounds during the fair.

Karen Witter, a past president of the club, said the property is owned by Ace Hardware which allows the club to run the parking concession each year. It is one of two major fundraisers each year, along with a fall sale of citrus fruit.

"All the funds raised help kids in our community," Witter said. "We dedicate our fundraising from that to our community grants program. We focus on programs that help disadvantaged kids in the community. We have a lot of people who come back to that lot each year because they know everything that is raised there goes to kids."

Witter said the organization will try to determine if the money can be replaced with some other type of fundraiser.