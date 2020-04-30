You are the owner of this article.
EMA reports 1 new postive case in Christian County
EMA reports 1 new postive case in Christian County

TAYLORVILLE — One new positive case of COVID-19 was reported in Christian County, according to a statement from the Christian-Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency.

Data reported as of 5 p.m. Wednesday shows 29 total positive tests, four deaths and 278 negative tests in Christian County. In Montgomery County, 25 positive tests, one death and 345 negative tests have been confirmed.

The agency said it's working closely with county public health and long-term care facilities to provide personal protective equipment for each facility. 

"Our PPE supply is low, at the local and state levels, but we are working together to ensure that they have what they need to safely do the job," Chris-Mont EMA said in a statement. "If there is an emergent need of any nature, they can contact EMA directly to assist 24/7 as needed."

The release also included praise for the long-term care workers in the county.

"I want to assure you that our local facilities work diligently on creating empowered teams, excellent infection control protocols and incredibly well-run communities," director Greg Nimmo said. "During CVOID-19. many of them are working seven days a week, round the clock and implementing every infection control procedure they can. They, as many of us working the response to COVID-19, are tired yet dedicated to their duty of serving others. They truly put the needs of others in front of their own."

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

