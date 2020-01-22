Emotional support animals would lose flying privileges under new proposed rules on service animals

Airlines would no longer be required to consider emotional support animals as service animals or transport service animals other than dogs under new rules proposed by the U.S. Department of Transportation Wednesday.

Federal laws currently require airlines to permit passengers with disabilities to travel with service and emotional support animals in the cabin, though support animals don't have to have the specialized training service animals receive.

The department said it “wants to ensure that individuals with disabilities can continue using their service animals while also reducing the likelihood that passengers wishing to travel with their pets on aircraft will be able to falsely claim their pets are service animals.”

