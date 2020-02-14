'Emotional wounds still very raw' for Aurora police one year after warehouse shooting

"That is no small feat. I would see him in the hallways and ask what he was doing," Ziman said. "He'd be like I'm just practicing. Practicing on the range. No one told him to do that, but it's what he wanted."

Officer Marco Gomez, who was the first officer shot, is cleared to return to full duty Saturday, exactly one year since the shooting.

Officer John Cebulski, who had a bullet lodged in the back of his leg, is still on light duty.

Officer Reynaldo Rivera, who Ziman credits as instrumental to the officers learning where the gunman was shooting from, returned to full duty in November.

Officer James Zegar, who was hit in the neck by the same bullet that injured Miller, returned to duty and recently retired.

"I knew he was retirement eligible, but he said he wanted to come back and go out on his own terms," Ziman said. "He got right back on the horse, so it was cool to watch him ride off into the sunset on that horse."

Ziman said her mission now is to urge people to say something if they sense something is off or wrong.