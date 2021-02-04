Entire state now in Phase 4; Macon County reports 2 additional COVID deaths

SPRINGFIELD — All of Illinois’ COVID-19 mitigation regions are under Phase 4 guidelines as of Thursday, allowing for youth sports and indoor dining with loosened restrictions.

The seven-day rolling average case positivity rate continued its steady decline, dropping to 3.4%, a number not seen since Oct. 6.

Phase 4 is the loosest guideline outlined by the Pritzker administration, aside from Phase 5, which is essentially a return to normal. But the state cannot enter that phase without the presence of a widely available vaccine and treatment, or an end to the virus spreading in the community.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,328 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Thursday of 101,307 test results reported, with an additional 69 virus-related deaths.

In Macon County, health officials reported Thursday that two men with COVID, one in his 70s and another in his 90s, have died.

The Macon County Health Department on Thursday said the passing brings the number of COVID-related deaths in the county to 175. The department also reported 31 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Macon County, totaling 9,302 since the pandemic began.