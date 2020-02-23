EPA: Toxic chemicals from Scott base may pollute local water

BELLEVILLE — Cancer-causing chemicals used over the years at Scott Air Force Base in southern Illinois may have leaked into local water supplies, according to a report from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

The state's EPA says an expanded site inspection is set to begin this summer for signs of the class of substances known collectively as PFAS, which are dubbed "forever chemicals" because they take thousands of years to degrade, the Belleville News-Democrat reported. The newspaper obtained the agency’s report through requesting records under the Freedom of Information Act.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said the Air Force contacted his office this month with preliminary details on the contamination at the base and his office has reached out to local elected officials to determine next steps.

In recent days, officials started contacting those potentially affected.

There is no reason for concern if a person uses tap water from a municipal supply, according to Col. Joseph R. Meyer, vice commander of the 375th Air Mobility Wing at Scott AFB.