Equal Rights Amendment reaches support threshold in Illinois; implementation likely stalled

Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky, a Democrat from Illinois’ 9th District, said she would work to advance the amendment at the Congressional level.

“The Equal Rights Amendment is long overdue, and I will continue to work with my colleagues and advocates to push for its enactment following ratification in Virginia. I am an original co-sponsor of H.J. Resolution 38, which currently has 218 co-sponsors, that clarifies that this amendment should take effect,” Schakowsky said in an email statement.

Andersson and Lang agree the question will go straight to federal courts to settle. Litigation is “ramping up as we speak,” Andersson said.

“The people who are opposed to this will make up anything to prove their point. They’ve tried to say it’s about gay rights — it isn’t, and the U.S. Supreme Court has already affirmed those rights; they’ll say it’s about abortion — it has nothing to do with abortion,” Lang said. “The real question is a constitutional one.”

Illinois’ Constitution already includes an equal rights section, ensuring “the equal protection of the laws shall not be denied or abridged on account of sex by the state or its units of local governments and school districts.”