Evangelical magazine Christianity Today, which is based in Illinois, says Trump should be removed from office

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., flanked by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., left, and House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., addresses reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, after the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump on two charges, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., addresses reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, after the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump on two charges, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. She is joined from left by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., House Committee on Oversight and Reform Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Kellogg Arena, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Battle Creek, Mich. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., addresses reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, after the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump on two charges, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. She is joined from left by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., House Committee on Oversight and Reform Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, D-N.Y. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Battle Creek, Mich., Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
An evangelical magazine called for President Donald Trump to get the boot from office in an editorial published Thursday.
Citing precedent that Christianity Today set when it supported the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton two decades ago, editor Mark Galli wrote that Trump had lost the moral authority to lead the country.
“We believe the impeachment hearings have made it absolutely clear, in a way the Mueller investigation did not, that President Trump has abused his authority for personal gain and betrayed his constitutional oath,” Galli wrote in the editorial, offering the judgement on the heels of the House’s vote Wednesday night to impeach the chief executive.
White evangelicals were the bedrock of Trump’s victory in 2016, turning out in force for the Republican. Trump garnered about 80% of the white evangelical vote, according to exit polls.
×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.
“To the many evangelicals who continue to support Mr. Trump in spite of his blackened moral record, we might say this: Remember who you are and whom you serve,” the editorial urged. “Consider what an unbelieving world will say if you continue to brush off Mr. Trump’s immoral words and behavior in the cause of political expediency.”
Galli left open whether Trump should be removed by the Senate or at the voting booth next November. But the editor of the Illinois-based magazine, which was founded by the Rev. Billy Graham in 1956, said the publication was tackling Trump because, “it’s time to call a spade a spade.”