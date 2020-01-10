Even with a court order, families struggle to find services for developmentally disabled adults: ‘We have great programs, you just can’t get into them.’

In Illinois, the average number of people living in a group home is up to the federal maximum of eight, compared with the national average of two to three, Schneider said. The quality of life can suffer in larger group homes because there aren’t enough staff to accommodate everyone.

“If there are six people living in a group home and four wish to go bowling, due to low staffing levels it is common for everyone to have to go bowling even if they do not wish to,” she said.

One family has tried to move their son from a state-operated developmental center into a community group home three times, Schneider said. Each time he was moved back to the center because he didn’t have enough support. One of the times, there was funding for a staff professional to help their son but no funding for a rapid response team in case of a crisis.

“Many organizations are hesitant to serve more difficult cases due to the low rates and the inflexibility of the services that are vital to meet their needs but are not available,” Schneider said. “He didn’t fail, the system failed him. I believe everyone should be able to live where you want to live and eat when you want to eat and turn the lights on when you want to turn the lights on.”