Evening update: The latest on COVID-19 and Illinois

The news comes as Gov. J.B. Pritzker assured the public that all four of the state’s medical regions are on pace to move into Phase 4 of his Restore Illinois reopening plan on June 26. In that phase, restaurants and bars could open for indoor dining at fractional capacity as long as they follow state guidelines, and gatherings up to 50 people would be allowed. PreK-12 schools, higher education and all summer programs could also open with IDPH approved safety guidance, as could fitness clubs.
While Republicans and business groups have urged an expedited approach to reopening, the Pritzker administration has continued to stick by the original reopening plan timeline with some amendments, such as allowing outdoor seating at restaurants.
“As we continue to grapple with the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we remain committed to safely reopening the state to begin economic recovery,” Deputy Gov. Dan Hynes said in a news release.
Nonfarm payroll employment decreased by 737,900 jobs from a year ago, with the largest jobs decreases in the leisure and hospitality field, which lost 285,200 jobs. Trade, transportation and utilities lost 102,100 jobs, and professional and business services lost 96,100 jobs.
The news comes as the number of new cases in the state has remained relatively flat with 593 new cases reported Thursday. For the past week, there have been between 473 and 673 new cases reported each day.
There were also 55 additional confirmed deaths reported Thursday, bringing total fatalities to 6,573 as total confirmed cases rose to 134,778. The recovery rate for those 42 days removed from diagnosis is 93 percent, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
There were 25,504 test results reported over the previous 24 hours for a total of more than 1.28 million tested since the pandemic began. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate from June 11-17 is 3 percent.
Hospitalization numbers for COVID-19 remained at a general decline Thursday as well, with the number of hospital beds in use by COVID-19 patients flat from the day before at 1,878, a decrease to 538 intensive care unit beds in use by COVID-19 patients, and a decrease to 321 ventilators in use by COVID-19 patients. All are lows since the state began reporting the figures.