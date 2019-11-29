Ex-campaign worker settles federal lawsuit with House Speaker Michael Madigan’s political committees over sexual harassment claims against top staffer

“Over the last two years, the speaker and the party have made significant changes to strengthen training, policies and reporting procedures for staff and volunteers to ensure their rights are protected,” the statement said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Of the settlement, Hampton will receive $75,000, according to Shelly Kulwin, her attorney. Kulwin said his law firm would receive the bulk of the rest of the funds, but a portion also will go to Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, an organization that has helped women impacted by sexual harassment cases since the beginning of the national #MeToo movement.

The four Madigan-controlled committees that reached the settlement with Hampton are the Democratic Party of Illinois, the Democratic Majority, the 13th Ward Democratic Organization and Friends of Michael J. Madigan. The settlement also says the Madigan committees are not admitting liability or wrongdoing by making the payment.

As part of the settlement, Hampton will drop her federal case and not pursue legal action against Madigan and several of his aides in the matter. The agreement includes clauses that Madigan and key members of his team will not disparage Hampton, and she won’t disparage specific individuals, including Madigan. She will not seek employment with the Madigan committees, according to Hampton’s team.