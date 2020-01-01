Ex-employee arrested, suspected in $597,000 theft from Illinois company
Ex-employee arrested, suspected in $597,000 theft from Illinois company

CHANNAHON TOWNSHIP — A former employee at a Chicago-area vegetable oil producing company faces theft and forgery charges in the suspected theft of more than $597,000 through an expense reporting scheme.

The woman was arrested Monday, according to the Will County sheriff’s office. It was not clear Tuesday if she had been arraigned.

She worked about three years as an executive assistant at the Bunge North America Loders Croklaan manufacturing facility in Channahon Township, about 50 miles southwest of Chicago.

Airline tickets and hotel rooms were purchased online for employees, authorities said. Confirmations for the purchases were printed, but the reservations later were cancelled.

Expense reports were created and filed. Reimbursement checks subsequently were issued to the woman.

At least 30 trips were purchased between March 1 and Dec. 27, 2018 and cancelled the same day.

