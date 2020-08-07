Executive director of massive Illinois teachers pension fund resigns after investigation into ‘performance issues’

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The executive director of the massive Teachers’ Retirement System resigned earlier this week after being placed on administrative leave days earlier following an internal investigation into “performance issues.”

The Teachers’ Retirement System board voted unanimously last Friday to place Richard Ingram on administrative leave “due to performance issues covered by his employment contract,” the board said in a statement issued Thursday.

Ingram then resigned on Monday. He had been executive director of TRS, the state’s largest government retirement fund, for nearly a decade, spokesman Dave Urbanek said.

Urbanek declined to comment on the substance of the “performance issues,” but said the situation does not put pensioners’ payments in jeopardy.

“Sometimes in situations like these, our members wonder about their pensions,” Urbanek said. “The underlying issues here in no way imperil the payment of their pension or the pensions in general.”

