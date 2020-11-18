Expanded mask mandate OK'd by Springfield City Council

"What we want to prevent is anymore closures, anymore restrictions," Langfelder said. "Everybody asked for data. This is one surefire way to get data with putting this in place to see how the numbers go and driving that number down."

"There's also stress on hospital systems with the staffing as well," he added. "So we should be doing whatever we can to make sure people mask up. If they're not, then I'll be warned or potentially fined to gain compliance."

Illinois has with few exceptions since May mandated that any person over the age of two wear a face covering when in all indoor public spaces, like grocery stores and drug stores. But the ordinance allows the city to enforce the mandate locally and impose fines.

It helps address enforcement concerns with the state's mandate. Though there's been an emergency rule on the books since August that orders businesses to make "reasonable efforts" to ensure that customers and employees alike wear face coverings or face fines, it has been scantily enforced.

And there is no statewide enforcement mechanism on the books for individuals.

City attorney Jim Zerkle said that the mandate goes "substantially beyond" what the state has done.

