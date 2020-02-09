Experts: Illinois' cannabis industry outlook is sky high

PEORIA -- The business outlook for the Illinois cannabis industry is sky high, with plenty of room for the little guy.

That was one of the key messages Saturday at the C3 Cannabis Expo and Job Fair, hosted at Illinois Central College's North Campus by state Rep. Jehan A. Gordon-Booth. The Peoria Democrat, one of four lead architects of the state's recreational-marijuana legislation, told several dozen attendees that the social-equity provisions of the law intend to spread opportunity beyond big-bucks investors. She stressed that residents of "targeted communities" -- areas with above-average rates of marijuana-related arrests, convictions and jail sentences -- will get special consideration regarding licensing for the growing, packaging, transporting and selling of marijuana products.

She said would-be entrepreneurs need to ask themselves this question: "Who is going to have ownership?"

Business already is booming, with $40 million in sales in January, the state's first month of recreational pot, said panelist Ron Holmes, co-founder of the Chicago-based Majority-Minority Group, which aims to create more minority-owned businesses, especially in the cannabis industry. He said that by 2024, Illinois' marijuana sales will blow past $1 billion, with 75% of that total in recreational usage.