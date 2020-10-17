Experts testify about systemic racism in Illinois home loan, banking industries

Critics of the appraisal system say the race of the owner has been shown to skew the value of the home. The Chicago Sun-Times recently reported an incident where a black homeowner in Chicago had their home appraised at a lower price than what they paid. After getting a second appraisal, this time without disclosing their race, the property was valued $62,000 higher than the first appraisal.

A 2020 study that looked at appraised values concluded neighborhood racial composition was a larger factor in appraised value in 2015 than it was in 1980.

Sheila Sutton, who testified as a policy expert representing Housing Action Illinois, spoke about the appraisal process through the lens of her prior work with a lender. “We had homes that were the exact same home… And we had $100,000 difference between appraisals, on homes that were across the street from each other.”

Sutton suggested lawmakers could revise the appraisal process at the state level, given that appraisers are licensed by the state.

Collins said the challenges to addressing the issues lie partly in state government’s regulatory framework, but she stressed that banks must be held to account.