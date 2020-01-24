Face masks selling out and Lunar New Year events canceled as Chicago’s Chinese community reacts to coronavirus spread

Wang said some of his friends who own restaurants in Chinatown have seen cancellations for reservations booked for Lunar New Year, including a group of 80 people who canceled on Thursday. The reservations are hard to fill so close to the holiday, he said. Because festivities typically begin around dinnertime, the cancellations have dealt a heavy blow to the small businesses.

The Festival of Spring, a huge show celebrating Lunar New Year, was canceled Friday.

In Chicago’s Chinatown Friday morning, it seemed like the only indication that it’s Lunar New Year’s Eve were the red lanterns, wet from the unrelenting drizzle, swaying between trees on Cermak Road. The bustling neighborhood seemed concentrated at the sole neighborhood Walgreens, on Cermak near Archer Avenue. Bright blue boxes of surgical-grade face masks sat on the counter near the cash register and people lined up, buying them as quickly as the employees could stock them. But the real prize, 3M N95 masks, which customers favor for protection against viruses, had been sold out within two hours that morning. All 400 of them.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

A woman who worked at the Walgreens said another shipment of 600 masks was due to arrive later that day, hopefully in time for Lunar New Year celebrations. But before 2 p.m. the store was sold out of all face masks, all types.