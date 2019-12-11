Faced with legal pot in bordering states, Indiana county might ease up on marijuana possession

CROWN POINT, Ind. — A northwestern Indiana county near Michigan and Illinois is proposing to ease the penalties for marijuana possession after the neighboring states legalized pot use.

The Lake County Council endorsed an ordinance Tuesday that would give sheriff's deputies the discretion to write a $50 to $250 ticket for possessing less than 30 grams of marijuana, instead of taking someone to jail. The ordinance can't take effect without additional votes early in 2020, and would only apply to unincorporated areas, not cities or towns.

"I don't want anybody to think we're advocating for the legalization of marijuana. We're not," said county Council President Ted Bilski. "We're trying to be fiscally responsible."

Bilski said the county doesn't have enough room in jail to house marijuana offenders.

"How do we not bog down our criminal justice system? How do we not overcrowd our jails?" he said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Lake County borders Illinois, and Michigan is less than an hour away. Recreational marijuana sales are underway in Michigan. Illinois is next on Jan. 1.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that possession of marijuana is a misdemeanor with possible jail time and a $1,000 fine, under Indiana law.