Facing a hit that could be worse than Great Recession, Gov. J.B. Pritzker, lawmakers look to craft a post-pandemic budget

As a result of the economic downturn that began in 2008, the state saw overall revenue drop 8.7% over three years, according to the forecasting commission.

The March report suggests that with the economic downturn brought on by the coronavirus pandemic could result in a 20% drop in revenue -- or $8 billion -- over several years.

Despite the statewide stay-at-home order limiting “nonessential” businesses that took effect March 21, and the earlier suspension of dine-in restaurant service, the state’s sales tax revenue for the month was $647 million, up $15 million over March 2019, according to Illinois comptroller’s office data.

Income tax revenue for the month was also up, by $139 million, over March 2019.

The state also took in more sales tax and income tax revenue in February 2020 than it did in February 2019.

The full effect of the shutdown likely will be much more evident when April revenue figures come in, said House Democratic Leader Greg Harris.