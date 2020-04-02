Facing a hit that could be worse than Great Recession, Gov. J.B. Pritzker, lawmakers look to craft a post-pandemic budget

SPRINGFIELD — With large portions of the Illinois’ economy grinding to a halt as a result of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order, the chronically fiscally challenged state has yet to come up with a plan for filling the holes the ongoing public health crisis is certain to blow in this year’s budget.
Pritzker said this week that his administration is trying to estimate how much revenue will be lost and figure out when things might rebound. But making those projections is no easy task as the shape of the pandemic shifts from day to day.
What is for sure is that the budget Pritzker proposed in February for the year beginning July 1 will have to be wholly rewritten.
“I don't think I could list all the changes that would need to be made to the original budget,” Pritzker said Wednesday at his daily press briefing. “Our budget proposal was put together in January, presented in February … weeks and weeks before the COVID crisis came upon us, or at least we were all aware of how serious it was.”
In mid-March, before Pritzker closed schools, shut down dine-in service at restaurants and bars, and ordered all Illinoisans to stay home as much as possible, state budget watchdogs were already offering a grim outlook.
“While the certainty of the country, and world, plunging into recession seems to grow each day, attempting to value the impact of COVID-19 on state revenues is virtually impossible,” the legislature’s bipartisan Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability said in a three-year budget forecast released March 12.
“With that caveat, it seems reasonable to offer a scenario with more devastating impacts on revenues in the near-term than even the ‘Great Recession.’ ”
As a result of the economic downturn that began in 2008, the state saw overall revenue drop 8.7% over three years, according to the forecasting commission.
The March report suggests that with the economic downturn brought on by the coronavirus pandemic could result in a 20% drop in revenue -- or $8 billion -- over several years.
Despite the statewide stay-at-home order limiting “nonessential” businesses that took effect March 21, and the earlier suspension of dine-in restaurant service, the state’s sales tax revenue for the month was $647 million, up $15 million over March 2019, according to Illinois comptroller’s office data.
Income tax revenue for the month was also up, by $139 million, over March 2019.
The state also took in more sales tax and income tax revenue in February 2020 than it did in February 2019.
The full effect of the shutdown likely will be much more evident when April revenue figures come in, said House Democratic Leader Greg Harris.
“The numbers we have right now are March, where you don’t really see the totality of the damage done by the emergency; April numbers may give us better guidance,” Harris said. “And then there will have to be some discussions about when do we think the economy will reopen, and how fast will it ramp back up, as we try to project off into the future” for the next budget year.
Democratic state Sen. Andy Manar of Bunker Hill, who chairs one of two Senate budget committees, said stabilizing the current budget and adopting a spending plan for next year is “going to be a sizable lift."
“Right now, when we have budget discussions, it’s much like fitting pieces of a puzzle together, and there are pieces that aren’t even on the table yet,” Manar said.
In addition to lost tax revenue, the state’s financial plan will have to deal with rising demand for health care and social services.
“Working with the administration on how we can contain spending is going to be a significant challenge because everything that’s been done in Illinois to address the pandemic is costing money,” Manar said.
Some of the steps Pritzker has taken to alleviate the financial pain for residents, such as pushing back the state income tax deadline to July 15 from April 15, will likely add to the state’s burden.
The delay of that deadline will put pressure on states’ short-term liquidity, as April personal income tax receipts make up “a disproportionately large share of many states’ total tax collections,” according to a Fitch Ratings analysis released earlier this week.
“We do not currently anticipate any states will be unable to meet operating cash demands but consider liquidity the most significant risk the pandemic presents for states and are closely monitoring developments,” the Fitch analysis states.
Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza acknowledged in a statement late last month that the delay in income tax revenue and expected lower payroll and sales tax revenues will pose challenges “to the state and our office’s cash-management duties.
“Traditionally, April is the state’s best revenue month,” Mendoza said. “The receipts that come in from Illinois taxpayers in April allow us to address bills from low-revenue-producing months such as February.”
The Illinois Department of Revenue does not yet have an estimate for the hit the state may take from pushing the tax deadline into the next budget year.
However, as of Tuesday morning, “58% of expected taxpayers filed their individual income tax returns, on par with last year,” Department of Revenue spokesman Sam Salustro said.
Another unknown is the full impact of the federal stimulus package, Salustro said.
The governor’s office declined to make his top budget aides available for interviews.
It remains unclear when the Illinois General Assembly, which has canceled several weeks of the spring session already, will be able to meet to debate and vote on a budget.
“I know there’s all different kinds of options being discussed and actually getting revisited every day or so as the facts out there about the epidemic change,” Harris said. “It’s a very big open question of how and when this would have to work.”
Senate President Don Harmon said in a statement Thursday that “at first glance, there appear to be legal impediments” to a remote session, but that legislative leaders are continuing to evaluate potential alternatives.
“Pestilence isn’t a word thrown around lightly, but there is a provision in state law allowing the General Assembly to meet somewhere other than Springfield ‘in case of pestilence or public danger,’ ” Harmon said. “However, I don’t think the framers of our 1970 Constitution envisioned the possibility of Zoom meetings and other virtual events we’ve all had to embrace recently."
