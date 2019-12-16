Fairgrounds building being renamed after donor of $10,000

SPRINGFIELD — The first contribution from Reisch Charities will go to rename and fix up the Food-A-Rama structure on the Illinois State Fairgrounds.

Officials with the charity -- which raises money from the sale of the revived Reisch Gold Top beer brand -- donated $10,000 to the Illinois Fairgrounds Foundation which has been raising money to repair the crumbling buildings on the fairgrounds.

The money will be used to sandblast the metal structure and to repaint it. A new roof also is planned. The sponsorship, which is good for one year, will also involve renaming the facility the Reisch Pavilion.

"This is a real dream for the Reisch family and Reisch charities," said George Reisch, a fifth generation brew master and president of Reisch Charities. "We had a wonderful time at the fair this year. The fair was always part of the family history."

Reisch brewed beer in Springfield until 1966, five years before the Food-A-Rama pavilion was built. The brand was revived in January with the idea that proceeds from its sales would be donated to charitable causes. Reisch beer was sold at the pavilion during this year's fair. Several food vendors also set up shop in the pavilion during the fair.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}