Faithful regroup after devastating Clinton church fire

CLINTON — Clinton Fire Department officials say the Clinton Assembly of God Church isn't a total loss following a devastating Tuesday morning fire.
"The firefighters did save more than half the structure," said Blake West, engineer for the fire department.
Crews made attempts to fight the flames from inside, officials say, and were chased out with "heavy chalk smoke" and "high heat" that even burned some helmets of firefighters on scene.
The blaze destroyed one of the sanctuaries, but firefighters were able to save the gymnasium, one other sanctuary, eight classrooms and three offices, West said.
Officials Wednesday afternoon said the cause of the fire is undetermined and is not described as suspicious. An investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Clinton Police Department is ongoing. The church is at 801 S. Mulberry St.
Church staff planned to meet Wednesday to discuss how they would move forward.
"We are having a service," Pastor Nick Blacklidge said when asked about plans for Sunday. "I don't know where, but we are going to have a service."
This story will be updated.
