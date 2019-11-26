Family of Chicago teen wounded in shootout with robber sues sidekick

CHICAGO — The family of a 15-year-old who was wounded during a shootout between suburban Chicago police and a suspected bank robber is suing a man accused of being the robber’s accomplice.

Rylan Wilder’s parents, Tom Wilder and Lucia Morales, say they hope the lawsuit filed Monday will help them learn more about police actions.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Rylan Wilder was working at a Chicago music store when he was shot Nov. 19. Authorities say he was most likely wounded in the arm and stomach by a Des Plaines police officer

Federal prosecutors say Maurice Murphy was behind the wheel of a getaway car while Christopher Willis was inside a Des Plaines bank demanding money at gunpoint. Murphy was arrested shortly after the robbery, but police say Willis escaped and stole a car. He was tracked to Chicago and fatally shot in the music store.

The U.S. attorney’s office says Murphy is charged with bank robbery

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0