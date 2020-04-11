Fears awakened for Holocaust survivors

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

OAK PARK — For Olga Weiss, the order to stay at home is about much more than simply locking her door to the coronavirus. It has awakened fears from decades ago when she and her parents hid inside for two years from Nazis hunting down Jews in Belgium.

"It is almost an echo of when we were young, when we were children, the same feeling of not knowing what will happen next," said Weiss, 83. "We aren't thinking about the virus; we are thinking of what happened to us" back then.

Close to 400,000 survivors of the Holocaust are believed to be alive worldwide, and for many elderly Jews the coronavirus pandemic has dredged up feelings of fear, uncertainty and helplesness not felt since they were children during that dark period.

While the fast-spreading virus has caused fear and the reliving of trauma for many in the general public, Yael Danieli, a psychologist and director of the Group Project for Holocaust Survivors and their Children, said the emotional toll can be particularly acute for survivors of the Nazi genocide.

"They are not living though this — they are reliving it," Danieli said.

Not everyone reacts the same way. Some Holocaust survivors see their role in today's pandemic as setting an example for how to survive, how to fight back, according to Danieli.