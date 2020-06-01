Federal authorities accuse Galesburg man of traveling to Chicago for protests with homemade bombs, charge him with inciting a riot

“Light that bitch and throw it at them,” Rupert said at one point to another person, who lit a device and threw it in the direction of police, according to the charges. Moments later, an explosion is heard in the video and Rupert repeatedly yells, “Good shot, my boy!” as well as “F--- 12,” a derogatory reference to law enforcement, the complaint alleged.

On Saturday, Rupert posted a message saying he was on his way to Chicago. Two hours later, he began posting multiple videos of himself participating in violent acts downtown, including saying things like, “Let’s start a riot” and “I’m gonna start doing some damage,” the complaint alleged.

On one video, Rupert could be seen walking with other people at Dearborn and Van Buren streets -- directly across from the Dirksen building. He later could be seen entering a store and searching the empty cash register and going into a convenience store that had been broken into and putting cigarettes and other merchandise in his backpack, according to the charges.

Several associates were with Rupert when he was arrested, including his live-in girlfriend, who confirmed that he’d traveled to Minneapolis “in order to riot,” the complaint alleged.

Also arrested was his brother, Christopher Rupert, 29, authorities said. He was charged with reckless conduct and disorderly conduct and appeared in bond court at 26th Street and California Avenue on Monday. A judge released him on his own recognizance.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1