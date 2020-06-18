Federal lawsuit: Business firm responsible for unemployment data breach

Watch now: Illinois officials, immigration advocates applaud DACA decision State officials in Illinois reacted with cautious relief Thursday after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Trump administration’s attempt to dismantle an Obama-era policy known as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The case is requesting the court find that Deloitte acted in an “unlawful” manner and establish a number of security measures, including safeguards for personal information, tests by “third-party security auditors” and encryption of all sensitive data. Damages could “exceed” $5 million, according to the lawsuit, when considering all Americans who were affected.

On May 21, the company sent Julius a letter alerting her that while sensitive information may have been exposed, “based upon (an) investigation, there is no indication that your personal information was improperly used or is likely to be misused.”

“Out of an abundance of caution,” Deloitte offered Julius a one-year credit monitoring program subscription. She alleged that proposal is equivalent to the company recognizing “the imminent harm caused by the data breach.”

According to the court filing, Julius’ bank account was accessed as a result of the unemployment portal’s lack of security and she is “at imminent risk of additional fraudulent transactions and other concrete, tangible harm.”