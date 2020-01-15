Female lion at Chicago-area zoo dies from mysterious fall into moat after death of longtime mate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Staffers who care for the big cats watched Isis closely after her partner was put down Jan. 2, the result of profound age-related deterioration that an autopsy revealed to include inoperable, ruptured discs in his spine, the zoo said.

Unlike her mate, who had declined significantly in recent months, Isis was in very good physical condition for an elderly lion, Zeigler said, and although she did call out more frequently in the days following her mate’s death, she got past that after a few days.

“At a tabloid (newspaper), it would be an anthropomorphic question” about whether the female had somehow given up the will to live or worse, the zoo executive allowed. But nothing in the animal’s typical behavior gave any such indication.

No witness saw or cameras recorded Isis’ fall into the barrier moat, the kind of thing that has happened previously with big cats at the zoo without lasting injury, said Zeigler. Staffers examined the habitat for signs of her possibly chasing a squirrel or raccoon and tumbling in, but all they could find were some claw marks along a side wall.

“We did see some scrapings along the edge. Whether that’s a cause or a reaction to starting to fall in you don’t know,” he said.