Firing of state historian latest Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum controversy

More than 40 people saw the exhibit and offered feedback.

Diamond Jackson, third vice president of the Springfield branch and statewide conference of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, said she found it "traumatic," including a display of Ku Klux Klan uniforms, including one for a child. She said there was much reference to hate groups -- not wartime spies.

"The timing was terrible," Jackson said. "We were just fresh out of George Floyd being killed."

The death of Floyd, who died in Minneapolis after a police officer kept a knee on his neck for more than eight minutes, led to nationwide protests against police brutality.

"I thought it was an exhibit that could not be shown at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum ... particularly with the Ku Klux Klan," LaHood said. "This is just not what we represent."

Wills said the rental fee for the exhibit has been paid, though if some or all can be refunded is something to be discussed with the spy museum.