First Chicago vaccine recipients report feeling ‘great’ after historic shots

The recipients told the Tribune that they have spent days following their historic injections talking about their experiences with others and encouraging them to consider getting vaccinated.

Hooks, the emergency department nurse, wore a sticker on his hospital scrubs proclaiming “I got vaccinated” during his shifts, which has led to questions from both co-workers and patients about why he agreed to the injection. Hooks, who has been socially isolating from his two daughters in recent weeks because of the spike in cases, explains how he discussed it with his personal physician, read the Food and Drug Administration briefings on the drug and talked with doctors at Loretto before making his decision.

He doesn’t hide the fact he at one point had concerns the vaccine, particularly the plan to administer the drug to essential hospital workers in the first round.

“I certainly did not want to be among the first initially,” he said. “I was a little concerned that health care workers were being put in a position where we looked like guinea pigs. But in the intervening time, I did research on my own and spoke to a lot of physicians. I became incredibly confident about it, to the point that I was excited to take it.”